OVR (OVR) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 Million

OVR (OVR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, OVR has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One OVR coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003645 BTC on major exchanges. OVR has a market cap of $20.01 million and $2.00 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086124 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,117,181 coins and its circulating supply is 27,488,745 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

