Oxbull.tech (OXB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001836 BTC on exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,879.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.60 or 0.14195937 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813516 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015662 BTC.
About Oxbull.tech
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech
