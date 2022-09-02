Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $12.57 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $440,783.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.78 or 0.07831592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00161564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00306354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00760503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00580750 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,735,888 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.