Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Achieves $1.85 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $239,467.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,269,699 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

