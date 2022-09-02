PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits Market Cap of $5.30 Million

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $47,272.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,098,524,341 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

