Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

