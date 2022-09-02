Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Trading Up 4.5%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 7,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,426,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $996.29 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

