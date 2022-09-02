Pallapay Price Up 1% Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $38,469.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,883.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.68 or 0.15142557 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814482 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.
Pallapay Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
