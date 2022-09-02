PancakeSwap Market Capitalization Tops $559.83 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $559.83 million and $43.67 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00019931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00035204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086691 BTC.

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 326,806,529 coins and its circulating supply is 141,519,899 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

