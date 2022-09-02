Panda DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.14 Million (PANDA)

Panda DAO (PANDA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Panda DAO has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Panda DAO has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $113,516.00 worth of Panda DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.

About Panda DAO

Panda DAO’s official Twitter account is @PandaDao3.

Panda DAO Coin Trading

