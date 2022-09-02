Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $0.0440 on Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $218,444.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.01522364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015747 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,318,409 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

