Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $487,641.70

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $487,641.70 and approximately $69,534.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

