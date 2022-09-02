Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Buys C$131,800.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,716,197.60.
James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, James Pantelidis acquired 1,035 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$35,003.70.
- On Friday, August 12th, James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.
Parkland Stock Performance
Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$31.69 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$39.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
