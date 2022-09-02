Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Buys C$131,800.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,716,197.60.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 22nd, James Pantelidis acquired 1,035 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$35,003.70.
  • On Friday, August 12th, James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00.
  • On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00.
  • On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$31.69 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$39.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.90.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

