PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.11 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $19.80 million and $915,230.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028983 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00084727 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040879 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000160 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.