Particl Trading Down 43.1% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $2,126.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001010 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008740 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.
About Particl
PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,410,493 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Particl Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.
