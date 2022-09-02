Pawtocol (UPI) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Pawtocol (UPI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $258,962.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.01168236 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015786 BTC.
About Pawtocol
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pawtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pawtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.