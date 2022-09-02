Pax Dollar Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $944.52 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000208 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

