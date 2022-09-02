Paybswap (PAYB) One Day Volume Tops $332.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $40,891.51 and $332.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paybswap has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,923% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.53 or 0.14871409 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00815701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paybswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

