Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $457.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $346.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.81 and its 200 day moving average is $318.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

