Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

PYCR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

