Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $294.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.19.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $237.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.47. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,223 shares of company stock worth $48,456,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,389,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 17.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Paylocity by 652.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

