Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $294.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.19.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $237.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.47. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,223 shares of company stock worth $48,456,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,389,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 17.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Paylocity by 652.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Stories

