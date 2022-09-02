Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Paysafe Stock Performance

NYSE:PSFE opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

