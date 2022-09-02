Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

