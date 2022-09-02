Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.0629 on Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $335,601.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,728.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,738.98 or 0.13542256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00818365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.