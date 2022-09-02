Penguin Finance (PEFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $360,321.00

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Penguin Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Penguin Finance Profile

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Penguin Finance Coin Trading

