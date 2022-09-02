PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.