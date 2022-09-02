PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.91.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.