Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Penumbra worth $74,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. BTIG Research cut their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $166.26 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $293.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

