Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Penumbra worth $74,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Penumbra by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Penumbra by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

PEN opened at $166.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.72 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

