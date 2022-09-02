Peony One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,671.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 331,605,433 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

