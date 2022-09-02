Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/1/2022 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2022 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2022 – Peoples Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens to $34.00.

8/15/2022 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2022 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2022 – Peoples Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2022 – Peoples Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00.

7/8/2022 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $849.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $8,136,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

