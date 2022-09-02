Pera Finance (PERA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,865.00

Pera Finance (PERA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pera Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Pera Finance has a market cap of $134,163.62 and approximately $13,865.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pera Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Pera Finance Profile
Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 coins and its circulating supply is 35,776,125 coins. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
