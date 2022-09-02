Perpetual Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.15 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $62.76 million and $6.15 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028750 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00083341 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00040585 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading.PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage.Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan.Telegram | DiscordDocumentation”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.