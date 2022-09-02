Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.24

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $25.42 million and $257,752.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,850.21 or 0.99795288 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00062798 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004974 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.
- Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024347 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
Phantasma Profile
Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.
Buying and Selling Phantasma
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
