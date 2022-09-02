Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $801,248.16 and approximately $503.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.33 or 1.00042651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00062520 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00223240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00157780 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00229848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00059563 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00062343 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004064 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,988,712 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.