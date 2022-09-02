Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 2,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.