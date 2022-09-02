Piper Sandler Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NVDA opened at $139.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29. The company has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

