Pirate Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.86 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $83.86 million and approximately $92,371.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00298072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00112542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00079026 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,775,989 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

