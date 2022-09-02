PirateCash Trading Down 9% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 9% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $180,232.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

