Pitcairn Co. Buys 620 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

