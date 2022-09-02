Pitcairn Co. Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in FMC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

