Pitcairn Co. Has $225,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.3 %

ALK stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.