Pitcairn Co. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $137.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average is $157.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.76.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

