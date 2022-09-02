Pitcairn Co. Invests $221,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,558,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,454,000 after purchasing an additional 236,090 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,033,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,238,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,179,000 after buying an additional 174,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,497,000 after buying an additional 526,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Stories

