Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $119.03 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.92.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
