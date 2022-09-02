Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $119.03 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.