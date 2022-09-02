Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $942,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 987,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 198,195 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,001,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

