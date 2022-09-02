Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 1,369 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 22.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,555,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,677,000 after purchasing an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $168.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.74. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

