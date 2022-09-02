Pitcairn Co. Sells 77 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pool by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pool Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $336.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.84. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

