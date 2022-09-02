Pitcairn Co. Sells 794 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,156,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

