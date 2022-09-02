Pitcairn Co. Sells 90 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Equifax stock opened at $190.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

