Pitcairn Co. Takes $224,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $100,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

